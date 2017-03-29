KBEW Sold to Riverfront Broadcasting

According to their own website, KBEW Owner Jerry Papenfuss has announced the sale of KBEW-AM and FM in Blue Earth to South Dakota based Riverfront Broadcasting of Minnesota.



In announcing the sale, Papenfuss said he is confident KBEW’s strong commitment to community service will continue under the new owners.



Papenfuss and his wife, Pat, have been involved in Radio Broadcasting since 1962. Their ownership of KBEW dates back to 1980, when they purchased the station from Paul Hedberg, who signed KBEW on the air in August of 1963.



Papenfuss also announced the sale of KDOM-AM and FM in Windom to Riverfront this week.



Riverfront Broadcasting currently owns and operates stations in South Dakota and Iowa.



The ownership change is subject to FCC approval and is expected to take effect July 1st of this year.

-KEYC News 12