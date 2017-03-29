MSU in Talks on 10-year Contract with Coach Mike Hastings

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) Minnesota State is working on a new 10-year contract for coach Mike Hastings.

The university announced Wednesday that it was in the process of renegotiating a deal with Hastings that was believed to be the longest-term appointment among all current NCAA Division I men's hockey coaches.

MSU athletic director Kevin Buisman said he fielded ``some inquiry'' from another school with interest in hiring Hastings, which triggered the contract talks. Hastings said his ``heart is in Mankato'' and that his ``intention is to make good'' on the university's investment in him.

The Mavericks are 122-62-16 in five years with the Mavericks, who have twice been the WCHA regular season champion, twice won the league playoffs and three times appeared in the NCAA Tournament.