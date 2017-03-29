UND Eliminates Women's Hockey

The University of North Dakota announced Wednesday it's cutting the Fighting Hawks men's and women's swimming and diving teams and it's women's hockey program.

The women's hockey program at UND started in 2002 and has seen quite a bit of success in recent years. Eight players represented three different countries in the 2014 Olympics with quite a few expected to take the ice next February. According to the University, the cuts are part of a school-wide effort to trim budgets because of an anticipated drop in state funding. The Fighting Hawks were a part of the WCHA.