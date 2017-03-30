KEYC - Two Injured In Lyon County Crash

Two Injured In Lyon County Crash

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Two people are injured in an accident in Lyon County.
It happened just before 9 last night.
The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Robert Fenger of Cottonwood was southbound on County Road 9.
And a vehicle driven by 65-year-old William Popp, of Royalton, was eastbound on Highway 23, when the two collided at the intersection.
Both were taken to the nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.