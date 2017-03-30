Kato Public Charter Students Visit Old Main Village For Inter-Generational Art

Old Main Village and the Kato Public Charter School are teaming up for some inter-generational art.

The program pairs seniors living at Old Main with students, and yesterday they had a crash course on the pottery wheel.

In the end, each student-senior pair will create a stained, glazed and fired ceramic bowl. Those works of art will be displayed in the Blue Earth County Library in May.

It's all part of Old Main Village's Ages Entwined program, which provides regular opportunities for sharing and learning between young and old.