Police Investigating Overdose Death In Faribault

Investigators say the death of a 43-year-old Faribault woman last month was likely due to an opioid overdose.

Faribault police first responded to a death in the 300 block of 6th avenue Northeast on February 14. The initial findings pointed to a possible drug overdose.

After taking over the investigation, the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force determined the woman died due to carfentanil in her system.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid, which is about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Police say an extremely small amount can be fatal in humans.

Representatives from the Faribault Police Department and Rice county Sheriff’s are among law enforcement coming together statewide to discuss the growing concern over opioid overdoses this afternoon.