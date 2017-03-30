Greater Minnesota Transit Providers Awarded $23.7 Million In Grants

A handful of local transit providers are among the 23 being awarded grants across greater Minnesota.

Lt. Governor Tina Smith and MnDOT Commissioner Charlie Zelle announced $23.7 million dollars in grants to help meet the growing need for transit services in the region.

Transit providers awarded include the city of North Mankato and Mankato for over $3.1 million dollars, and over $471,000 for Cedar Valley Services in Freeborn, Mower, Steele and Waseca Counties.

Right now, the state has 44 transit systems serving all 80 greater Minnesota counties.

In 2015 residents of greater Minnesota took 12.2 million transit rides.

Lt. Smith says the new grants will help provide more Minnesotans reliable transit access.

Find the full list of grants awarded here.