MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Good Counsel To Host Immigration Seminar

Sister Dorothy Zeller and Sister Mary Kay Gosch with the School Sisters of Notre Dame joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about their upcoming Immigration seminar. The seminar is called "Immigration: Just the Facts" and takes place Thursday, April 6 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Conference Center at 170 Good Counsel Drive in Mankato.

Robyn Meyer-Thompson, a staff member from the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota in St. Paul, will present information on the different ways immigrants can gain entry into the United States: as a refugee, immigrant, asylum seeker, worker, student or visitor. The presentation will include facts about visas, green cards, and vetting procedures, as well as statistics on immigrants in Minnesota. The seminar is free and open to the public.