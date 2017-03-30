Man Who Triggered Amber Alert Charged With Assault

A Minneapolis man who triggered an Amber Alert this week is now charged with assault for allegedly stabbing the child's mother.

Twenty-six-year-old Hersley Hulbert faces two felony counts of assault. He makes his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a south Minneapolis home Tuesday morning because Hulbert allegedly was assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Police arrived and found the woman had injuries to her face and had been stabbed in the leg.

Authorities say Hulbert left with the woman's 2-year-old son, triggering the Amber Alert. The child was found safe, and Hulbert was arrested.

Authorities had said Hulbert was the boy's noncustodial father. The Hennepin County Attorney's office says the relationship and child care duties between Hulbert and the child are under investigation, and other charges could be added.