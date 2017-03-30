Three Fairmont Citizens Facing Felony Drug Charges

Three Fairmont residents are facing felony drug charges for allegedly producing and using methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, the Fairmont Police Department received an anonymous tip that 47-year-old Robert Rickabaugh was manufacturing meth in his apartment located on the 600 block of Albion Avenue for himself and his neighbors Jason and April Ploshnick. Police say all three individuals told officers they purchased pseudophedrine and other materials for Rickabaugh to make the drugs.

All three are facing felony charges of two counts of first degree manufacturing methamphetamine and another charge of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult.

Rickabaugh also has an additional felony charge of possessing equipment with intent to manufacture meth.

The Ploshnicks' initial appearance will be made April 3, with Rickabaugh's Rule 8 hearing April 4.

