MCHS Mankato Raises Awareness For Colon Cancer

Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato is raising awareness of colon cancer Thursday by giving people a closer look inside a colon.



A 20-foot-inflatable colon caught the attention of many walking through the hospital, in an effort to educate people about the disease.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Doctors say one in twenty people are at risk of colon cancer, but it can be preventable.



"Having a colonoscopy when you turn 50 can actually help detect the polyps sooner before they turn into cancer. Diet has a role in the development of colon cancer, so modifying your diet. Get rid of foods rich in saturated fats and red meats, which have been linked to colon cancer," said Gastroenterologist Dr. Khadija Chaudrey.

Doctors say warning signs include pain in your abdomen, unexplained weight loss or change in bowel habits.

--KEYC News 12