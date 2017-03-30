Motorcycle Safety Tips For Drivers, Bikers

After a motorcycle accident took the life of a Mankato man early Wednesday morning, local authorities and trainers are stressing motorcycle safety as riding season begins.

"The main cause of motorcycle accidents is typically that they're not seen by other vehicles on the road. People in passenger motor vehicles need to make sure they take that extra look before they're changing lanes or before they proceed from a stop sign at an intersection to make sure they do see the motorcyclists on the road," said Lt. Casey Meagher with Minnesota State Patrol.



Bikers can make sure they're seen by wearing brightly colored gear.



"You want to wear protective gear, certainly a helmet. I never ride without my gloves, your hands are the first thing to hit the ground," said Motorcycle Safety Instructor Trisha Moran.



Officials say speed is another common cause of motorcycle accidents.

Even though bikers may be anxious to get back out on the roads, they still need to abide by the laws.



"One of the other things we want to make sure motorcyclists are aware of is that they still adhere to the traffic laws and travel at safe speeds. They must drive sober and pay attention to driving while you're driving," said Meagher.



Although temperatures might prove otherwise, officials say road conditions still aren't ideal.



"Typically, the first time motorcycles are out in the spring, the roadways still have sand and salt from the winter and haven't been cleared off. It's important for the motorcycles to be aware of that and be cautious," said Meagher.



Before hitting the roads, safety instructors encourage bikers of all skill levels to consider taking a rider training course, offered at 28 sites throughout the state.

