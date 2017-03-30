Success in Helping All Veterans Find A Home

Southwest Minnesota is among 40 communities nationwide finding success in its work to end veteran homelessness.

For some veterans, one of the battles they can face on the home front is housing.

But more than half a decade of work in southwest Minnesota has made it the first region in the state to clear their housing waiting list for homeless vets.

Southwest Minnesota Continuum of Care Coordinator Justin Vorbach said, "We were able to take our homeless veterans and get them housed to the point now where we don't have any, and when we do have them, we're able to get the quickly housed."

It's a concept called "functional zero."

Southwest Minnesota Continuum of Care reached it earlier this month in their 18 county region, working with a number of public and private partners.

One is Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, providing immediate assistance to veterans that can then lead to finding a more permanent solution.

MAC-V Outreach Case Manager Chris Jansma said,"Addressing needs as a housing first basis is huge because after that we can take care along of everything along the way. It's just establishing that stability initially with the rapid re–housing."

Continuum of Care Coordinator Justin Vorbach says in 2010, the state recorded almost 650 homeless veterans, but now it's down to around 275.

But it's not just about housing homeless veterans but making sure vets can stay in the home they have right now.

Chippewa County Veteran Service Officer Tim Kolhei said, "Veterans sometimes don't realize that they're in a tough situation, even if they have an eviction notice in their hand, they don't think it's that bad yet, and somebody else must need the help more than I do."

One of the difficult parts is the outreach for county officials to find the veterans in need.

But the work is seeing results, as other regions in the state are close to achieving the goal.

Vorbach said, "Yes, homelessness can be ended and if we can end homelessness among veterans then we can end it among all other homeless populations."

