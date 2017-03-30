CADA Receives $5,000 Grant From Consolidated Communications

The Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) was recently awarded a $5,000 grant for therapy services from Consolidated Communications, which provides business and broadband communications services across 11 states.

The grant will allow CADA to provide nearly 70 free hours of therapy to victims of domestic and sexual violence. With the funding, adults and children who experience trauma related to domestic and sexual violence will be able to access therapeutic counseling in a safe and secure location, despite barriers related to transportation, language, lack of insurance, and stigmas related to being a male victim or a victim that identifies as LGBT.

-KEYC News 12