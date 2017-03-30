Shrimp Becoming Minnesota's Next Farming Industry

Most of the shrimp Americas' eat makes the long journey to the dinner table from Asia or Ecuador in South America.

In a few years' time, the shrimp bought in grocery stores could be Minnesota born and raised... at least that's the plan of Tru Shrimp Systems based in Balaton.

Tru Shrimp Systems Managing Director Michael Ziebell said, "We often get asked the question why Minnesota and the reason for that is quite simple, the feed is here."

The diet of farmed shrimp is dependent on soybean products, making Minnesota, which is one of the leaders in soybean production, a perfect place to set up shop.

Ziebell said, "Forty–five percent of the diet of shrimp in aquaculture is soybean meal or soybean derivatives, so we are bringing the shrimp to the feed."

Managing Director Michael Ziebell says at the foundation of Tru Shrimp - owned by Marshall based Ralco - is technology developed by Texas A&M to raise shrimp in shallow water, different from the rest of the industry.

Ziebell said, "Our average depth of water in our tidal basins is 12 inches. A typical shrimp pond in shrimp aquaculture is about three meters deep across the rest of the world, so that's 118 inches."

Tru Shrimp has been testing the technology for commercial production for the last two years and preparing to take it large scale, building a nine–acre production facility they call the Harbor.

Ziebell said, "We project today the Harbor will cost about $54 million to build, but it is extremely productive, over 7 million pounds of shrimp [annually]."

They are currently looking at building the facility in Marshall or Luverne, breaking ground in the spring of 2018 and opening in the summer of 2019.

And in a study conducted by the University of Minnesota, construction of one Harbor could generate $48 million in financial activity and some other long-term impacts.

Ziebell said, "One Harbor could start to impact the price of a bushel of soybeans by as much as five to 15 cents, which is pretty stunning we thought and our plan is to build multiple Harbors."

Ziebell estimates a Harbor will employ a minimum of 60 people.

State lawmakers are also looking at legislation this session to create a shrimp production incentive program.

--KEYC News 12