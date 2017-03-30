Forms Required For Public to Speak at Council Meetings

Fairmont City Council made changes to their public speaking protocol and some council members aren't happy about it.



After witnessing what she describes as "ignoring the chain of command" by an individual who had issues with a city employee, Mayor Debbie Foster decided it was time to change the way the public is allowed to speak at City Council meetings. Instead of an open discussion at the beginning of the meeting, residents will now be required to submit a request.



"It's just an information form that people need to fill out if they would like to address the council. They fill out this form and then make sure that they get put on the agenda, whether it's an open discussion or an agenda item," Mayor of Fairmont Debbie Foster said.



"There was no reason to change it. We haven't had anything recently, meetings haven't been disrupted or anything that would impede on our taking care of business within the city on a timely basis," Councilman Tom Hawkins said.



City Council passed the motion 3-2. Hawkins hopes there will be enough blowback from the community that the policy change will be reversed.



"We as elected officials give our bosses, who are the citizens of our community the opportunity to speak anytime they want," Hawkins said.



"I can talk for every council member on Fairmont City Council, is I know they want to listen to people, I encourage people to e-mail them, I encourage people to call them. Our council members want to hear what their constituents have to say," Foster said.



The agenda request forms will be available on the city's website. Requests must be submitted to city hall by the Wednesday prior to the meeting.



