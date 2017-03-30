Early Bird Sign Up For Mankato Marathon Ending Soon

The Mankato Marathon is still months away but for those looking to get signed up early, time is running out.



Early Bird sign up ends Friday night at midnight. Runners will still be able to register until the day of the race but the cost will continue to rise until the Marathon in October.



"We know that some runners like to be inspired by others who have signed up early. So and so did it, okay I'm definitely in," Visit Mankato President Anna Thill said.



The marathon takes place October 21st and 22nd beginning with the kid's races on Saturday and the half and full marathon on Sunday. Signups can be found on Visit Mankato's website.

--KEYC News 12