Father Dead, Son Wounded After Grand Rapids Shooting

Authorities say a 29-year-old man is dead and his 8-year-old son is critically wounded after a shooting in Grand Rapids in northern Minnesota.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office was called to a home Thursday afternoon. The man's mother reportedly made the call after going to the house to check on them.

Police say the boy has a gunshot wound and was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

Assistant Grand Rapids Police Chief Steve Schaar says there is no danger to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Minnesota State Patrol troopers also were on the scene.

-KEYC News 12