50-Year-old Duluth Man Missing

The Duluth Police Department is seeking assistance in locating William (Bill) Saker, 50, of Duluth.

Bill was last seen by his wife at their home in Duluth on the afternoon of 03/10/2017. It’s possible he was seen around the area several days later but he has not been in contact with family since the 10th.

Bill has health concerns requiring daily medication and authorities are concerned for his welfare. He does not have a vehicle or his cell phone. Saker is described as 6’02”, 200 pounds with blue-green eyes and ashy blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans or camo pants, a red jacket with grey on the top, green camo hat and a blue Adidas backpack. He may be wearing black/yellow Nike shoes or black/red Adidas shoes.

Bill may also be carrying a pocket knife. He has family in the Twin City Metro area. If you think you have seen Bill or know of his whereabouts please call the Duluth PD at 218-727-8770 or dial 911.

