Learning About Our Immigrant Neighbors

Members of the Mankato Area Lifelong Learners hear from local immigrants about their experiences in the community.



The event featured Naimo Adan, a sociology student at Minnesota State University, as well as District 77 School Board member Abdi Sabrie to share their stories and history of Somalis in southern Minnesota.



"It was a never-ending cycle of violence. Everyone wanted to be in charge. That's why you see people who used to live in a tropical Somalia end up in southern Minnesota. The most unlikely place," Sabrie said.



This evening's talk was part of the Lifelong Learners The Changing Face of Mankato event.

-- KEYC News 12