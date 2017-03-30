Few Good Options Lead To Long Detour On Highway 22

There have been two accidents recently along the current Highway 22 detour.

MnDOT reviews all accidents in an attempt to identify potential fixes, saying no changes are needed for those particular crashes.



The route MnDOT has mapped out for avoiding reconstruction along 22 takes motorists on a rather roundabout trip when traveling north and south.



"Any time we plan for a detour we're thinking about safety. That's the #1. Any change in the traffic pattern is hard for people we put a lot of responsibility on the driver, but we sign these things well," MnDOT's Peter Harff said.

This detour created extra challenges for a host of reasons. Highway 22 is a very well-traveled road. So 22's detour needed to be able to handle that traffic.

"To the east, one of the county roads we could have considered, county road 14, is under construction this year. To the west, county road 1 is in awful shape. The other roads to the east and west, they don't go straight. They're narrower," Harff said.

