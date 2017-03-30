Homegrown Mavericks

The MSU football team finished the 2016 season 8-3, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

As they look to return to dominant form in 2017, the Mavs turn to a couple of athletes that brought a championship to Mankato in 2014. Former Mankato West stand-outs Alex Goettl and Ryan Schlichte were part of the 2014 AAAAA state champion Scarlets. Now, they have a couple of college seasons under their belts and are ready to take the NSIC by storm.

The Mavericks continue their spring practices this weekend. On Sunday at 2PM they're holding a scrimmage that's open to the public.