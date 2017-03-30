Mankato Loyola Softball Opens Up Season Against Knights

The Mankato Loyola Crusaders softball team opens up their season Friday against Sleepy Eye St. Mary's.

The Crusaders finished third at the Class A state tournament last year and are eyeing a return to state.

Mankato Loyola comes into this season under the direction of a new head coach, Rob Schroeder.

"It's going to take a bit, I think we only have five starters back from last year, but we have talent. If you look at our roster, we're still super young, but I think we're working together really well right now, and I'm excited to see how we progress moving forward," said Rae Dose, Loyola senior.

"We have some experience, seniors that have played in a couple of state tournaments hopefully they can pass that knowledge along. Our young kids have to pick it up real fast and hopefully we can mesh together as a team in a couple of weeks," said Schroeder.

"Hitting has been looking pretty well, we're still trying to fill gaps in our infield and outfield so I think that's one thing we'll have to work on, finding positions for everyone," said Kayla Gross, Loyola senior.

The Crusaders have a few new faces in the mix for this season, and are looking forward to their first match–up of the year Friday against Sleepy Eye St. Mary's.

"Playing them right away will definitely prepare us. We're going to see them later in the year hopefully depending on how both teams do. We're trying to gauge where we are right now, and how far we need to work if we want to end up back at state like our goal is," said Dose.

We'll have the highlights from Friday night's game on KEYC News 12.