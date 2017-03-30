Local High Schools Hit The Track At MSU

Thursday night, a number of local teams from around the area competed in an indoor track and field meet at MSU.

Mankato East, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland, Bloomington Jefferson, Janesville Waldorf Pemberton, Blue Earth Area and Sleepy Eye Unified all took part in the event.

Early on Mankato East Cougars sweep the four by 800 meter relay on the girls and boys sides.

The girls team finished with a final time just over 10 minutes and 40 seconds while the boys finished in first with a time of nine minutes and 14 seconds.

--KEYC News 12