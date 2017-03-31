Minnesota House Passes Environmental Finance Bill

The Minnesota House passed its environmental finance bill that Republicans say will help "slow down the government spending spree."

The $1.2 billion legislation passed 80-53 late Thursday night. Republican Rep. Dan Fabian, of Roseau, says the bill will speed up the environmental review process and restructure how some state agencies operate.

Democrats had fought hard, saying the finance bill was overly focused on policy attempting to dismantle environmental protections. Restrictions on lead ammunition, county control over environmental projects and the Environmental Quality Board were all subject to debate on the floor.

Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn of Roseville says there were numerous pieces of legislation that weren't heard in the environmental committee before they were included in the larger legislation.