No Students Hurt In School Bus Crash In Beltrami County

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
No students were hurt when a school bus was rear-ended by a car in Beltrami County.
    The sheriff's office says the crash happened about 7 a.m. Thursday near Bemidji while the bus was stopped in traffic and waiting to make a turn.
    The two students on the bus, a school official and the driver all escaped injury. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and declined treatment. He wasn't cited.