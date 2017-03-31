Three Injured In Brown County Car Accident

Three people are injured in an accident last night in Brown County.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Grant Lee Augustin, of Springfield, and a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Alexis Olgvin, of Sleepy Eye, collided at the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road 22.

The impact caused Olgvin's vehicle to flip onto its side, enter the ditch and roll.

Olgvin and two of her three passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Augustin and his passenger were not injured in the crash.