One-Time Principal Faces More Child Pornography Charges

Authorities have filed more charges against a one-time Minnesota high school principal accused of possessing child pornography.

Forty-four-year-old Timothy Dorway now faces 17 counts. He appeared in court Thursday but didn't enter pleas. He declined comment to reporters.

Dorway was the principal of Chanhassen High School. He was arrested in December after authorities who had been tipped by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children executed search warrants at the school and at his home in Victoria.

He was fired from his job in January. He could face decades in jail and tens of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted. He's due back in court April 10.