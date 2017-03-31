UPDATE:Missing Rochester Teen Located

UPDATE: 8:32 a.m.

The BCA says 13-year-old Journee Starr Malone was located over the weekend in Rochester. They provided no further details on her location.

***

The Rochester Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 13-year-old Journee Starr Malone, last seen near Gage East Apartments in Rochester, on Monday, March 27th 2017 around 5:00pm.

She is approximately 5'3" tall and 120 lbs. She has long hair that is sometimes in a ponytail and light brown complexion

She has the disability of being a "selective mute" and may not communicate willingly. She is a vulnerable missing juvenile due to her last known mental state

She was last seen wearing a dark colored, hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black boots. She also had a black backpack with her at the time.

Malone may be voluntarily missing and being hidden with the assistance of others. If anyone has contact with the Malone, they are asked to immediately contact 911.



If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Malone, they are asked to call the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6000 or RPD Investigator Johnson directly at 507-328-6921 or Investigator Bush at 507-328-6928.