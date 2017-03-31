Minnesota House To Vote On Republican E-12 Education Finance Bill

Today, the Minnesota House will vote on the Republican E-12 Education Finance bill.

House DFL leaders expressed disappointment that Republicans are prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthy over fully funding Minnesota schools.

The Republican plan includes $450 million dollars less in general fund spending for education than Governor Dayton's budget.

It also includes a $47 million dollar cut, eliminating voluntary early pre-Kindergarten.

The plan increases general fund spending on education by just 1.25%, while Governor Dayton's budget increases funding by 2% in each of the next two years. House Democrats have proposed the highest investment of 2.5%.