KETELSEN REPORT: Turkey Farmers, Industry Leaders Work To Meet Demand For Turkey Meat

Nothing says Thanksgiving quite like the sight and aroma of a roasted turkey. But turkey farmers and industry leaders are intent on building demand for turkey products.

Increasing demand for turkey meat is a major goal of the new chairman of the National Turkey Federation, Carl Wittenburg of Brooten, Minnesota. Wittenburg says he wants to continue the initiative that began in 2014, with the goal of promoting turkey.

Wittenburg said, "What we've done is a voluntary checkoff. So we went to our industry of processors, which is about 25 in the family, and then the allied industry that supports our turkeys and we've asked for voluntary money, to the tune of about 2 million dollars we've collected over the last three years. With that money, we've hired two professional firms that go out and do promotions to the influencers. And the key influencers we've targeted to date are the chefs from the chains and the registered dietitians in the supermarkets."

Gary Cooper raises turkeys in Ohio and is past chair of the Turkey Federation. He was one of the people who helped begin a new program to promote turkey consumption nationally.

Gary Cooper said, "Even though turkey's pretty popular, particularly at the holidays, it's been somewhat of a hidden protein for many years. Most people think of chicken, beef, pork and so on when they go out. So, we're promoting more awareness how convenient turkey is. We have a lot of chefs that say how turkey really is an open slate. You can take turkey, you can add any kind of ingredients and flavors to it and it'll just add all kind of boldness and flavor to it. So, we're really getting a lot of traction on menus all across the nation. In fact, in the last four years, turkey on the menu went up by 12 percent."

People are eating more turkey, but the avian influenza did have an impact on supplies.

We are seeing a tick up, one of the issues along the way is we encountered high path AI in America. So that was in 2015, and we rolled into 2016 with another small break, but with supply being down, demand has been up and domestically we have the numbers to prove that.