House Approves $2.2 Billion Transportation Plan

Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.
We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
It happened just before 9:15 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 15 and Adams Avenue in Fairmont.
An early morning rollover sent one person to the hospital.
It's Opening Day in New Prague. No, not baseball but a brand new aquatic center.
Two people were killed in a semi versus car crash Friday on Highway 71 in Redwood County.
A small plane had to make an emergency landing Friday in Morton.
