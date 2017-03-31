Cleveland's Band Keeps Growing

In Cleveland, Minnesota it's a pretty big deal to say I'm with the band.

Many faces make up the several bands in Cleveland.

Some are also athletes.

Eric Rohlfing says, "I play basketball, football, sometimes track, sometimes baseball."

Others got hooked based on tradition.

Morgan Mueller says,

"My mom played trumpet in high school."

And chances are if you run in to any of their students, there's a good chance they're in the band

How good are those chances?

A whopping 90 percent.

That's approximately 250 out of the school's 280 total students.

Rohlfing says, "The whole school seemed to be in it."

Is it something in the water?

A lot of the growth can be attributed to Band Director Erik Hermanson.

He's been with Cleveland for 23 years.

Rohlfing says, "He makes it fun, sometimes he even plays with us."

But he likes to give credit

to the entire administration.

Hermanson says, "It's a great formula. It's not just for the band, we have 100 percent graduation rate right now, our cross country and football teams made it to state and I really think the school administration is doing whatever they can to help the kids succeed."

Whether it's moving the schedule around to allow the kids to be in multiple activities.

Or making it cool to be in band again.

Rohlfing says, "He makes it fun."

The beat will keep on rolling.

-KEYC News 12