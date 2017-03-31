Students Evacuated After Bomb Threat At LCWM Secondary

A bomb threat leads to an evacuation of the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School.

The Lake Crystal Police and Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office were contacted at 1:45 this afternoon, when school district officials informed them that a note had been found threatening the school.

The district decided to evacuate students to the nearby rec center.

After authorities did a threat analysis and safety inspection, the students were allowed to leave around three o'clock.

At this point they just want to make sure everyone in the community feels safe.

Captain Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said the incident remains an open investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by dialing 911.

