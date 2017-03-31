Private Company Takes Over River Search For Missing Student

The family of a missing St. Cloud State University student has hired a private company to take over the search for him in the Mississippi River.

Twenty-one-year-old Jesse Aaron Dady was last seen in surveillance video early Saturday, walking out alone onto a railroad bridge over the river. Police believe Dady fell into the water about a third of the way across.

But divers found nothing in 10 hours of searching Thursday in two areas that sonar identified as points of interest, and the Stearns County sheriff's office called off its search.

Sheriff's officials said Friday that if the private dive company finds any new leads, authorities will decide what to do next.

