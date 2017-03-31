Rochester Boy Wins State Geography Bee

Lucas Eggers has always loved learning about the world.



"Even when I was little I was studying atlases. When I was three years old I asked Santa for a jigsaw puzzle of Asia where you can fit all the countries together," said Eggers.

On Friday, he put his knowledge to the test in the Minnesota National Geographic State Geography Bee.

Eggers came in first place, against 100 competing students across the state. But he says preparation isn't about spending hours glued to a map, but rather, being engaged in the outside world...



"It's more than maps. It's about not only the capitals and rivers, but the landforms, the culture, the food, the animals. In a compact version, everything you need to be a global citizen in today's world," said Eggers.



State Coordinator for Minnesota National Geographic Bee Kerri Westgard added, "It brings awareness to geography and puts a competitive angle on academics. Kids get a chance to be recognized for that. They may not be recognized in athletics or other types of activities."



This is Eggers third year taking home the winning trophy. In May, he'll head to Washington D.C. to compete nationally against 53 other students.

Last year, he made it to the top 10.



"To meet kids so many other kids that were just as passionate about geography as I am was probably the best part of it all," said Eggers.



While the grand prize of a $50,000 college scholarship would be helpful, Eggers isn't stressing too much about winning.



"This year, for me, the geography bee was about the celebration of knowledge. This year it was really about having fun with the bee and learning as much as I can about the world," said Eggers.



Eggers is in 8th grade and is homeschooled, but represented the STAR Homeschool Academy in Bloomington.

Matthew Bolton of St. John's Prep came in second place and Theodore Farrell of St. Thomas Academy came in third.

--KEYC News 12