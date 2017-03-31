Grass Fire Prevention

Following a recent grass fire, firefighters share tips to prevent more from happening.



This past year, grass fires have actually gone up 42%. That type of fire occurs more often in the summer but due to the mild winter fires have been early this year.

The most common cause is people burning brush when conditions are not right. The Department of Natural Resources says the best precaution to take is

checking that the grass and trees are green before burning outside. And if you are going to burn grass or brush, have tools available just in case.



"If you're at home you probably have a straw broom or something, you could use that. Scoop shovels work good, also rakes do really good. That's some of the stuff you can use to put out a fire if it's small," Cortland Fire Chief Dave Ubel said.



If a fire does become too large, you should immediately call the fire department. In Nicollet County you need to contact the Sheriff's Office before starting a fire. Blue Earth County requires a permit if you're going to burn outside.

--KEYC News 12