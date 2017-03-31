Homeless Shelters Close Doors For Season

Many shelters in the Mankato area are going to close their doors for the season. The inaugural season for the Belgrade Avenue United Methodist Church shelter has been a successful one.



"I think it's been an eye-opener for our own church but an eye opener for the community and we're addressing a need that's really there," Dan Horn, senior pastor said.



Now that spring is upon us, they'll have their doors open for one last night.



"With the warmer weather, it's kind of slowed down of people being here. Now, we probably still think that if April 1 hits there's still a need in the community to do something like this. So we'll probably go back to our congregation and talk about what we want to do moving forward," Brad Potter, the shelter coordinator and director said.



While the shelter will be closed for the summer, they're already looking for ways to make an even bigger impact on the community when they year up for round 2.



"In the future, I'd definitely like to try it again. Definitely keep it open again. Talk to other agencies about what we can do now from when it is spring to fall because the problem doesn't go away," Potter said.



There are talks of partnering with other local churches, they still consider this season a success. The shelter says they helped more than 30 families take refuge during the winter.



"If we can keep one family off the street or one family not sleeping in their car at night that's a success to me," Potter said.



The Belgrade Avenue United Methodist church says they feel blessed to have had community members donate so much food, blankets, pillows, and most importantly-- their time. And they're excited for what the future holds.



"It's about people who are engaged in people's lives. It's about bringing hope to people who live in hopeless situations," Horn said.



--KEYC News 12.