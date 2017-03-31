Events Planned for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Several Mankato organizations are working together to raise awareness of sexual assaults.



Throughout April, there will be public discussions, video screenings and a rally all centered around sexual assault awareness. The largest events will be the "Take Back the Night" vigil and "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" the international men's march to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence.



"The whole idea is to bring awareness and get support from our community so that we can have facilities and services for people who are affected by a sexual assault so they have a place to go to for help and shelter," Zonta Mankato member Jackie Dawald said.



"There's this perception that it doesn't go on. Also this perception that the impacts aren't as significant as they are. This is just sort of acknowledging the impacts it has on the community and the victims," Blue Earth County Assistant Attorney Casey Hardy said.



Full List of April Sexual Assault Awareness Events:

April 4 — It Happens to Us, Too, 6 p.m., CSU Ballroom at MSU. Presentation on dynamic of sexual violence in LGBTQ relationships.

April 5 — Film Screening: “Power & Control: Violence in America” 6 p.m. CSU Room 204 at MSU.

April 10 — Let’s Talk Discussion Series: Parents, Teens and Digital Relationships, hosted by Project for Teens, 6:30 p.m., South Central College.

April 13 — Film screening: “Invisible Scar” 6 p.m., CSU Room 218 at MSU.

April 17 — Film screening: “Killing Us Softly 4” 7 p.m., CSU Room 201 at MSU.

April 25 — Take Back the Night, 6 p.m., 10 Civic Center Plaza.

April 26 — Denim Day: Wear denim in protest of rape myths and victim-blaming.

April 30 — Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. Plaza at Cherry Street and Front Street, 11:30 a.m.