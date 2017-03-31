Pick of the Litter: Mr. Bear and Rebate

This week's pick of the litter is Mr. Bear and Rebate!

They are a bonded pair and must be homed together.

Mr. Bear is a 9 year-old border collie mix... he's the multi-colored pup.

Rebate is the one giving kisses, he's 9 years-old.

Both dogs are potty trained and will need a home without cats.

If you would like to meet Mr. Bear, Rebate or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625-6373 or email them at their new email address dogs@benchs.org.

