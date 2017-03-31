New Funding for Mass Transit Arrives

Mankato's transit system will soon begin utilizing it's new funding.



Of the 4 million applied for, transit was awarded $1.7 million in capital and $970,000 in operational funding. The money will go toward several different pilot projects over the next two years.

"Each operational project has a dedicated capital component so we can't add service without the capital component, we've got some updates to our two way radio system, some bus shelters, some software updates, things like that," Mass Transit Superintendent Mark Anderson said.



Since 2012, ridership has jumped significantly. The transit system went from averaging 360,000 people a year to just under 800,000.

--KEYC News 12