Man Dies in Tractor Accident Near Motley

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
 A man has died in a tractor accident near the central Minnesota town of Motley.

The Morrison County sheriff's office says 72-year-old James Nelson was backing up a tractor Thursday evening when it struck a tree, and he was knocked to the ground.

Nelson was found dead underneath the tractor, trapped underneath a rear wheel.

