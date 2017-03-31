Artists Try To Find Their Place In Southern Minnesota

The art scene in Mankato really blends into the background, unless you're looking for it. Then it can be quite vibrant.

And those that are a part of it, want to bring it center stage.

This collection of artists, art enthusiasts and art teachers have a lot to say about art.

Such as the importance of involved parents.

Developing respect for what art can do.

And a way to make the professional aspect of art possible.

This focus group is put together by the Twin Rivers Council For the Arts. They're behind CityArt, those pieces around town that add the perfect dose of color where it's needed.

And they'd like to expand the city and region's interaction with local art beyond improving the view on your daily commute.

Now it's just about making it a reality.

-- KEYC News 12.