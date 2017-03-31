KEYC - Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Spoils Mankato Loyola's Home Opener

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Spoils Mankato Loyola's Home Opener

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato Loyola Crusaders softball team played host to the Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights in their home opener. 

Knights win 12-1 over the Crusaders. 

