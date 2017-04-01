Suspected Drunk Driver Rams Into Squad Car

Authorities say a suspected drunken driver rammed an unoccupied Minneapolis police cruiser head-on before surrendering to authorities.

Reports say there were no injuries in the Saturday morning incident, which happened after officers had responded to a report of a person with a gun. The officers were returning to their vehicle after the investigation when the accident happened.

Police say a 27-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after refusing a breathalyzer test. Other charges are possible.

Both vehicles sustained severe front-end damage and were impounded.

--KEYC News 12