Body Found In River Believed To Be Missing College Student

The Stearns County sheriff's office says a body recovered from the Mississippi River is believed to be that of a missing St. Cloud State University student.

Authorities have been searching for 21-year-old Jesse Aaron Dady for the last week. The county's dive team recovered the body Friday evening in 15 to 17 feet of water, several hundred feet south of the Veteran's Bridge.

Surveillance video shows Dady walking onto the railroad bridge on the night of March 25. Another video shows Dady moving across the bridge until he is no longer seen, about a-third of the way across.

Police say Dady always was alone on the bridge and they do not suspect foul play.

