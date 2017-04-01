Heart Health And Wellness Seminar Promotes Healthy Lifestyle

Miss North Mankato's Outstanding Teen Emily Schumacher is working to raise awareness for heart health.

Schumacher hosted a Heart, Health and Wellness seminar at Indigo Organic Saturday.

The event featured a yoga class, CPR training, healthy food options, and guest speaker Ethan Rittmiller, who shared his personal heart transplant story.

Schumacher says she hopes the event will inspire others to live out a healthy life.



"Anything can happen. Your life can change in a split moment. We need to be in the moment and we need to know what's going on with our body, especially with our heart because everything is connected to our heart. We need to keep that healthy," said Schumacher.



All donations from the event will go toward the American Heart Association and Children's Miracle Network.

--KEYC News 12