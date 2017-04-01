Fairfax Couple Opens Mac's Smokehouse

A sous-chef... turned paramedic... turned restaurant owner! A Fairfax couple is chasing their dreams, even when the road gets a little slippery. The Grand opening of Mac's Smokehouse was an eventful one, but Thomas MacFarland is used to responding to code red situations.



"Well, we put out every fire that could happen. The smoker wouldn't lite. It ran all night and all of a sudden it stopped. So we had to come in and we had a fella come in and take care of that. Ice maker, we've got a technician coming in for that, that went," Thomas said.



Thomas is a former paramedic and was one for more than 25 years. Both him and his wife worked in the restaurant industry before that, but it still came as a surprise that they wanted to turn an old car garage into a Barbeque joint.



"I was really shocked when they said they bought this place and were going to turn it into a restaurant. Yeah, so we're all really excited for them," Nancy Fromm said, a Fairfax resident.



The journey to opening their own restaurant was not easy. In 2014, Thomas had an accident while on a call as a paramedic while carrying gear over an ice bank, he slipped-breaking every bone in his left- mid-foot. He spent months in wheelchairs recovering and eventually had to have both his feet amputated.



"And I had an accident and I couldn't just sit around the house anymore... and so we thought we'd go ahead and start cooking," Thomas said.



And although the road was difficult, his family couldn't be any prouder especially since everything at MacFarland's is homemade, and there's not a single fryer in the kitchen.



"Very proud, I was watching just the other night and just walking around and I'm just like I'm so proud of you, and me, and everybody," Cheryl MacFarland said, Thomas' wife.

Mac's Smokehouse is closed Monday's and Tuesdays because they say family comes first but on the days they are open, the family comes here and of course, it tastes delicious.



"I miss it, but I don't miss it. It's kind of, it's nice to have more time with the family," Thomas said.



