A giant tournament hit New Bohemia. Teams of two played double elimination Jenga! About 15 different teams competed to be on top but not tip over!

The Pancho Brothers were the last undefeated team after round 2.

David Widner and his brother just decided to sign up the day before, saying this was their first ever giant Jenga tournament.

They gave us the secret to their success, but of course, told us we couldn't share it. But the weather was gorgeous outside for the Giant Jenga tourney.



"And then they put a ten-second penalty rule on there, so at the beginning, at the end of the other person's turn, your ten seconds begins so you gotta go real quick. And that's usually when it tips, people are too hasty and they poke around too much," David Widner, a Pancho teammate said.



The Fulton Brewery donated some fun prizes for the winners.