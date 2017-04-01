Two Injured In Mankato Car Accident

Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.
Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.
We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.
What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Reports of carp washing ashore at one area lake have residents concerned.
Reports of carp washing ashore at one area lake have residents concerned.
A Mankato restaurant is under investigation for alleged tax evasion.
A Mankato restaurant is under investigation for alleged tax evasion.
Minnesota residents have the option of purchasing alcohol from their local liquor store on a Sunday for the first time in history
Minnesota residents have the option of purchasing alcohol from their local liquor store on a Sunday for the first time in history
Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Red River in Fargo, North Dakota, is that of a Moorhead, Minnesota man
Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Red River in Fargo, North Dakota, is that of a Moorhead, Minnesota man
Authorities say a child died of an apparent drowning after falling into a swimming pool at Maple Grove home
Authorities say a child died of an apparent drowning after falling into a swimming pool at Maple Grove home