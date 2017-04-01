Two Injured In Mankato Car Accident

A Crash involving two vehicles injures both drivers.

Officials say 24-year-old Jennifer Thompson from Mankato was driving westbound on Augusta Drive crossing the Highway 22 intersection.

That's when 40-year-old James Lilies from Le Sueur was driving southbound in the left lane of highway 22 when the two vehicles collided.

Both were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Mankato Police and Fire, Blue Earth County Sheriff Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted on the scene.

--KEYC News 12